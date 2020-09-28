Eric Vaughn Simms, 52, of Houston, died Sunday, September 27, 2020.

He was born October 19, 1967, in Washington, a son of Robert A. Sikon and Marlene Simms.

On June 3, 1988, in Waynesburg, he married Dianna Wyckoff, who survives after celebrating 32 years of marriage.

Prior to his retirement, Eric worked as a home repair technician for Sears Service Center in McMurray. He was a stereo and speaker enthusiast. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, gardening and riding his motorcycle.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Robert (Jocelyn) Simms and Joshua (Johnnia) Simms; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Sikon; his stepfather, Clifford Marshall; his half-brother, Clifford Marshall; and his granddaughter, Ava, who died in infancy.

There will be no public visitation and services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000. Those who wish to send flowers, please send a potted plant.

