1/1
Eric Vaughn Simms
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eric Vaughn Simms, 52, of Houston, died Sunday, September 27, 2020.

He was born October 19, 1967, in Washington, a son of Robert A. Sikon and Marlene Simms.

On June 3, 1988, in Waynesburg, he married Dianna Wyckoff, who survives after celebrating 32 years of marriage.

Prior to his retirement, Eric worked as a home repair technician for Sears Service Center in McMurray. He was a stereo and speaker enthusiast. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, gardening and riding his motorcycle.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Robert (Jocelyn) Simms and Joshua (Johnnia) Simms; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Sikon; his stepfather, Clifford Marshall; his half-brother, Clifford Marshall; and his granddaughter, Ava, who died in infancy.

There will be no public visitation and services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000. Those who wish to send flowers, please send a potted plant.

Visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-746-1000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved