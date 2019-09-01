Eric W. "Milo" Miles, 54, of Washington, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born August 27, 1965, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Albert C. Sr. and Patricia Donnelly Miles. Eric lived most of his life in Canonsburg, was a graduate of Canon-McMillan Senior High School and was a member of the West Washington Methodist Church.

He was employed as a machine operator at International Paper in Eighty Four, where he served as a union representative. Milo was an avid golfer and football fan who truly enjoyed life. He was a member of the White Eagles Society PNA 1746, Sons of the American Legion Post 175, the Muse Independent Club and the Arms Club, among various other organizations. His main joy in life was spending time with his friends and family, especially his son Jake and his grandchildren.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Stacy Lenhart of Washington; children Tricia M. Miles, Eric W. Miles Jr., Austin G. Miles, Erica (Kyle) Kettler, Carlos (Denny Miller) Rodriguez, Staff Sergeant Raymond Rodriguez, U.S. Air Force, Mary (Anthony) Oliver, Hayley Console and Jake Miles; brothers James D. (Karen) Maier of Canonsburg and William (Rachel) Miles of Cecil; two sisters, Monica Wabrick of Eighty Four and Denise (Dave) Hughey of Washington; his in-laws, Larry and Sue Lenhart; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his brother, Albert C. Miles Jr., who passed away March 14, 1987.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where services will be held at noon Thursday, September 5.

