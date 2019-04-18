Erica E. Yatsko Grapes, 25, of Nemacolin, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital following a brief illness. Born December 16, 1993, in Rockhill, S.C., she was a daughter of John Yatsko of Uniontown and Genevieve Brown Yatsko of Fairmont.
She was a loving wife to Joshua Lee Grapes, and a wonderful, devoted mother to Joshua L. Grapes Jr. and newborn twins Savage and Silas Grapes. Also surviving are one brother, John A. Yatsko of Waynesburg; and a number of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, www.herod-rishel.com.