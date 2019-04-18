Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erica E. (Yatsko) Grapes.

Erica E. Yatsko Grapes, 25, of Nemacolin, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital following a brief illness. Born December 16, 1993, in Rockhill, S.C., she was a daughter of John Yatsko of Uniontown and Genevieve Brown Yatsko of Fairmont.

She was a loving wife to Joshua Lee Grapes, and a wonderful, devoted mother to Joshua L. Grapes Jr. and newborn twins Savage and Silas Grapes. Also surviving are one brother, John A. Yatsko of Waynesburg; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, www.herod-rishel.com.