Erik C. Provance, 54, of Washington, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born on December 27, 1964, in Washington, a son of the late Charles E. and Martha Jean Glendenning Provance.

He was a graduate of Washington High School.

Mr. Provance worked for more than 25 years at the Washington Hospital.

Erik loved his grandson Donovan, whom he helped raise since he was 3 years old.

He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Pittsburgh Steelers football, hunting, fishing and shooting pool.

Erik was known for never being on time for anything, and was often called "Pokey." He would always say that he probably wouldn't be on time to Heaven.

Surviving are his soul-mate, and the love of his life, Debra L. Cherpak; four daughters, Joelle Provance, Jalea A. Provance, Alycia M. Mitchell and Jessica Lynn Mitchell; a brother, Darrell (Christine) Provance; a sister, Dawn Ann (John) Wright; eleven grandchildren, Keairis A. Patterson, Mack E. Matthews, III, Kamden Perez Vasquez, Makiyah J. Wright, Malayiah M. Matthews, Cavon Z. Robinson, Donovan Cherpak, Kayden Ozarowski, Camauri Robinson, Sa-Nya Chandler and Maylynn Matthews; his dog and best friend, Benji, who was always by his side; his mother-in-law, Margaret Vinisky; nieces and nephews, Amber Provance Dean, Erika Wright Bernhardt, Justin Provance, Joshua Wright and Chastity Provance; and numerous cousins.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, the time of services, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.