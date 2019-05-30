Erma Irene Yater, 79, of Washington, died at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home after a brief illness.

She was born in Greene County October 11, 1939, a daughter of the late Kenneth Toland and Mabel Hillberry Toland Gray, and was raised by the late Elmer Gray.

Mrs. Yater enjoyed fishing, gardening, camping, playing cards, watching TV game shows, taking rides and spending time with friends and family.

On October 6, 1982, she married Charles Yater, who died November 9, 2005.

Surviving are seven children, Harley (Tracy) Robison of Sycamore, Dale Robison of Washington, Joyce (Terry Sr.) Scott of Washington, Marlene Robison of Washington, Terry (Michael) Dailey of Langeloth, Mark (Jenn) Robison of Washington and James (Lisa) Rosen of Washington; stepchildren Kathy, Laura, James and Charles Jr.; three brothers, Elmer "Sonny" Gray, Paul Gray and Clarence "Butch" Gray, all of Washington; two sisters, Linda Boyd and Kathy (Rick) Garrett, both of Washington; brother-in-law Bill Wasnik of Canonsburg; 13 grandchildren, Loy (Bill) Kelley, Penney (Harry Klug Jr.) Scott, Alma Scott, Terry Scott Jr., Joanie Robison, Larry Robison, James Robison, whom she raised, Kayla (Adam) Stinnette, Samuel (Amber) Dailey, Brandon Kelley Sr., Stevie Robison, Mark (Betty) Robison and Taylor Wright; seven stepgrandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several other stepchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

She also leaves behind her dogs, Red and Roxy.

Deceased are her brothers, Rick Gray and Roger "Tick" Gray; sisters Freda Toland, Donna Wasnick and Sarah Ingram; stepson John Yater; grandchildren Patricia Dailey and Aaron Robison; and a stepgranddaughter.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Friday, May 31, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Fred Helmick officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

