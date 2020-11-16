Erma Jean Mankey Conner, 65, of Waynesburg, died at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, in her home.

She was born Monday, June 27, 1955, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Arthur Eugene "Gene" Mankey and Artie L. Staggers Mankey.

Erma Jean was a member of the Fairall United Methodist Church. She was a past president of the United Methodist Women. Erma Jean enjoyed reading, playing cards, crocheting and baking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson.

She was the former manager of the Giant Eagle Bakery in Waynesburg and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Randy L. Conner, whom she married June 16, 1973.

Also surviving are one daughter, Teresa Lynn (Jon) Antonucci of Rock Hill, SC.; one son, Troy L. Conner of Waynesburg; one grandson, Cooper Livingston Antonucci; two stepgranddaughters, Rebecca Antonucci and Hannah Antonucci; two sisters, Verona L. (Mike) Allman and Tina (Rusty) Watson, all of Waynesburg; one brother, Arthur L. (Jewell) Mankey of Middletown; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, in the Fairall United Methodist Church, 583 White Barn Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. The family asks that casual dress be worn. Services will be private with the Rev. Jacob Judy, the Rev. Kathy Higgins and Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating. Burial will be in Fairall Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Greene County.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Fairall United Methodist Church, c/o Karen Ruckle, 152 Bowlby Road, Maidsville, WV 26541.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.