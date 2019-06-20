Erma June Shriver, 90, of Waynesburg, formerly of Gordon Hill, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Rolling Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, following a 10-week illness.

She was born July 23, 1928, in Waynesburg, to the late John Franklin and Mildred Kathryn Haring.

On January 13, 1947, she married Francis Richard Shriver, who died December 3, 1988, after nearly 42 years of marriage. Together they had six children.

Mrs. Shriver was a member of First Christian Church of Waynesburg. For many years, she was very active in the East Franklin Grange and Pomona Grange, where she held several leadership offices, and she was also a member of the Society of Farm Women organization for over 50 years. She was also a noted 4-H Sewing Club leader and was responsible for teaching many local children how to sew. More recently, she volunteered at the Cherry Door Thrift Store in Waynesburg. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are three daughters, Shirley (Lenny) Blough of Washington, Patricia (Walt) Stout of Ruff Creek and Barbara Liming of Lippencott; a son, John Shriver of Waynesburg; a sister, Clara Wise of Palatka, Fla.; and her brother, Carl (Ike) Haring of Waynesburg. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Melissa Klein, Michael Blough, Nikki Knopp, Emily Stout, Sarah Cyprowski and Rebecca Morris; 10 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are sons Edward, who died in 2014, and Kenneth, who died in infancy.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be private and will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eva K. Bowlby Library, 311 North West Street, Waynesburg.

Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.