Erma V. Koehler McCullough, 93, of Washington, passed away peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020. Born August 1, 1927, in Washington, she was a daughter of the late Rose Roelofji Folkens and Otto Max Koehler.

She was a 1945 graduate of Trinity High School and a graduate of the Washington Female Seminary.

Erma was a legal secretary prior to raising her family and carried those secretarial skills with her as the church secretary for First Lutheran Church and as secretary, over the years, for her high school and seminary alumnae classes.

She was an active volunteer with the schools while her children were growing up, including chaperoning high school band trips with her husband. Erma and Bill enjoyed traveling both in the United States and in Europe. She was an accomplished sewer and loved to read. Her large backyard garden provided an abundance of vegetables. Erma was an active member of Church of the Covenant in Washington.

On January 15, 1955, she married William Barnard McCullough, who died November 9, 2009.

Surviving are her children, Bruce (Sharon) of Philadelphia, Richard (Angela) of Coatesville and Nancy Tobar (Jim) of Copley, Ohio; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Deceased are two daughters, Lynn and Diane Ristau (survived by husband Walt); brother Otto Koehler; and sister Emma Mayer.

Due to the current pandemic, a private funeral for immediate family will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Covenant Memorial Fund or a charity of choice.