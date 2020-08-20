1/1
Erma V. (Koehler) McCullough
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Erma V. Koehler McCullough, 93, of Washington, passed away peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020. Born August 1, 1927, in Washington, she was a daughter of the late Rose Roelofji Folkens and Otto Max Koehler.

She was a 1945 graduate of Trinity High School and a graduate of the Washington Female Seminary.

Erma was a legal secretary prior to raising her family and carried those secretarial skills with her as the church secretary for First Lutheran Church and as secretary, over the years, for her high school and seminary alumnae classes.

She was an active volunteer with the schools while her children were growing up, including chaperoning high school band trips with her husband. Erma and Bill enjoyed traveling both in the United States and in Europe. She was an accomplished sewer and loved to read. Her large backyard garden provided an abundance of vegetables. Erma was an active member of Church of the Covenant in Washington.

On January 15, 1955, she married William Barnard McCullough, who died November 9, 2009.

Surviving are her children, Bruce (Sharon) of Philadelphia, Richard (Angela) of Coatesville and Nancy Tobar (Jim) of Copley, Ohio; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Deceased are two daughters, Lynn and Diane Ristau (survived by husband Walt); brother Otto Koehler; and sister Emma Mayer.

Due to the current pandemic, a private funeral for immediate family will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Covenant Memorial Fund or a charity of choice.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marjorie Hitchon
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved