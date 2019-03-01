Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest D. Myers.

Ernest D. Myers, 60, of Houston, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington, with family by his side.

He was born June 9, 1958, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Wayne R. and Rose "Billie" Myers of Canonsburg.

Mr. Myers was a 1976 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and graduated from Rosedale Technical School in auto mechanics.

He had worked for Coca-Cola in Washington and Houston for 34 years, retiring for health reasons in 2013 as a service manager.

Ernie was a member of Chartiers Crossroads Presbyterian Church, where he also belonged to the church dartball team.

Mr. Myers was a member of Canonsburg Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed fishing, shooting, cutting grass, cooking, woodworking and spending time with his family.

He was a former member of Chartiers Township Volunteer Fire Department and volunteered for other community and mission projects.

Ernie loved his Lord, his family and his grandchildren.

On July 7, 1979, he married Tammy Carr, who survives.

Also surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are two children, Heather Camden of Washington and Jason Myers of Houston; five grandchildren, Lane Camden, Lucas Camden, Makayla Myers, Lily Camden and Kamrynn Myers; a brother, Wayne E. Myers (Nita) of Houston; a sister, Tammy Talpas (Darrell) of Fremont, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts, in-laws and his church family.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, in Chartiers Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 502 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Washington, PA 15301, with the Rev. Eric Powell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Chartiers Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 502 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.