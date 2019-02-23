Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest E. Fulton.

Ernest E. Fulton, 77, of Daisytown, died Monday, February 18, 2019 in the Washington Hospital. He was born November 20, 1941 in Normalville, the son of Solomon L. and Fern Laymon Fulton.

Ernest was formerly employed by Armstrong Tree Service and Pennline Tree Service, both in Fayette county. He also worked at the Pierce Slaughter House in Eighty Four. He attended the Church of God of Prophecy. Ernest enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching and feeding the birds, shooting his rifles, vegetable gardening, word search, crossword and jigsaw puzzles and watching his grandson, Andrew, play football during his high school years,

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Myrna Reed Fulton; daughter, Jennifer L. Jodon of Daisytown; grandson, Andrew L. Jodon; three brothers, Brent L. Fulton and wife Gina of Oakmont, and twins, Donald J. Fulton and wife Lari of Indian Head, and Ronald A. Fulton and wife Sylvia of Connellsville; sister, Karen Salbato and husband Arnold of Tenn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Fulton.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 25, with the Reverend Randy Winemiller officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.