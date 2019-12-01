Ernest G. Sichi, 89, of Chartiers Township, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born in New Eagle, a son of the late Guy and Fosca Sichi.

He was the husband of Rosalye D. Sichi; father of Greg (Laura) Sichi and Anne (Dave) Bernard; grandfather of Sarah Scalise and John Scalise; and brother-in-law to Joe and Betty Ann Danna. Also survived by two nephews, Joe (Cindy) Danna and Will (Gretchen) Danna.

Ernie retired as the superintendent of Beaver Falls Area School District and was later employed by the Diocese of Pittsburgh, serving in the John F. Kennedy Catholic School in Washington and the Ave Maria Catholic School in Bentleyville. He was a proud member of Ben's Men at St. Benedict the Abbot Church and was a current member of St. Patrick's Church in Canonsburg. Ernie was a 60-year member of the Lions Club.

At Ernie's request, there will be no viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McMurray Lions Club.

