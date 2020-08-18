Ernest R. "Ernie" Wallo, 89, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully at 12:15 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital. He was born September 30, 1930, in Canonsburg, a son of the late John and Mary Zahorchak Wallo.

Ernie lived his entire life in Canonsburg and had been a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. He proudly served with the United States Marine Corps and prior to his retirement, had been employed for 30 years in the Shipping and Receiving Department at the Former Pennsylvania Transformer and McGraw Edison Power Systems.

Ernie was a quiet, unassuming man who enjoyed guns, history, cars and was an avid reader. He was an animal lover who enjoyed feeding wildlife and especially spending time alone with his cat, "Kitty."

Ernie was the last of his immediate family. He leaves behind a special nephew, John (Icie) Evans of Washington; one niece and four other nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his siblings, Albert Wallo, Ann Evans, John Wallo and Betty Conklin.

Mr. Wallo requested that when his time came, all funeral services would be private. Interment will take place, with full military honors by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Honor Guard of Canonsburg, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township.

All funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

