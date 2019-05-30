Ernest Russell "Ernie" Ross Jr. of Bridgeville passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, surrounded by family.

He was born December 15, 1943, a son of the late Ernest Russell and Theodosia Ross.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carol Ross; and his three children, Christopher Ross, Tracey (Robert) Errey and Melissa (Michael) Toole.

He will also be lovingly remembered by his six grandchildren, Taylor Ross, Abigail Ross, Conor Errey, Chad Errey, Cassidy Toole and Jensen Toole.

He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Ross; and many loving cousins.

Ernie was owner of Ross Auto Body and retired after 30 years in the business. He had a passion and knowledge for cars, both new and old, and was often still found "at work" after retiring – bringing along his four-legged companion, Gunner.

Ernie was a member of Library Sportsman Association, where he enjoyed trap shooting.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.