Ernest Truffa Jr., originally from Monogahela, passed away peacefully, at approximately 11 a.m., August 27, 2020, in hospice care, comfortably in his home.

He leaves behind his youngest son, Marc Truffa and his wife Amanda, who were also his caretakers for many years. He also leaves behind five other children, Colleen Sphar, Rosemary Kerlin, Barb Truffa, Lisa Truffa, Ernie Truffa III and their families, including several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; he also leaves behind his older sister, Joyce Delrosa of Erie. Last but not least, he also leaves behind his best friend Louie, the family's dog, whom he adored and who was by his side as he passed. He now reunites with his late wife, Joyce Truffa, who passed away July of 2018.