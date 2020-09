Ernest "Ernie" Truffa Jr., 82, of Canonsburg, formerly of Gallatin, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, in his home. He was born January 17, 1938, in Gallatin, a son of the late Vicenza "Vee" and Ernest "Banjo" Truffa.

Ernie was an avid soccer player and had a passion for horse racing.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; and his sister, Bonnie.

Surviving are his sister, Joyce DeRosa; and his six children, Barb Truffa and Jack Johnson, Colleen and Chris Spahr, Rosemary and Sam Kerlin, Ernie and Carol Truffa, Lisa Truffa and Donald Anderson, and Marc Truffa and Amanda Clark; as well as 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a private service.