Esther Anna Gamble died on her 103rd birthday, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Presbyterian Senior Care.

She was born August 3, 1917, in Washington, a daughter of Wilbur and Lena Hatfield Hallam.

Mrs. Gamble worked in the laundry at The Washington Hospital for many years as well as at the snack bar at the Washington County Health Center. During retirement, she did volunteer work at both medical facilities.

Mrs. Gamble was a member of North Buffalo Presbyterian Church and its Missionary Society, and was also a member of the Buffalo Grange.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, word search puzzles, playing bingo, and playing 500 with her friends at the Grange.

On July 19, 1941, she married Robert Wilson Gamble, who died March 25, 2005.

Surviving are a son, Gerald Gamble of Washington; a daughter, Shirley Taggart of West Alexander; one sister, Leona Levi of Finleyville; six grandchildren, Mark and John Taggart, Sandy Danna, Lisa Ponder, Brenda King and Jennifer Wilson; 15 great-grandchildren; along with four great-great-grandchildren, plus one on the way.

Deceased are brothers Walter, Warren and Jim; and a sister, Bertha.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Mrs. Gamble will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Buffalo Presbyterian Church, c/o Garnet Welling – Treasurer, 175 Carlisle Road, Claysville, PA 15323.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

