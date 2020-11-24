1/
Esther Annetta Kraeer Krajacic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Esther Annetta Kraeer Krajacic died unexpectedly Sunday morning, November 20, 2020. She was born September 22, 1930, to Thomas M. and Elizabeth Carter Kraeer in Cross Creek.

After graduating from Hickory High School in 1949, she worked for Dr. Angelo J. Spanogeans, M.D.

Esther married Michael A. Krajacic August 25, 1951, in the Cross Creek Presbyterian Church.

After marrying and moving to the Krajacic Family Farm, she became a full time farmer's wife. She had the privilege of being a happy stay-at-home mom and housewife. She also enjoyed hosting many hayrides and bonfires at their farm in the fall for many churches.

Esther belonged to Gideons International and was a member of Fellowship of Christian Farmers International and Upper St. Clair Christian & Missionary Alliance Church.

Surviving are her sons, the Reverend Dr. Dennis Lee (Connie) of Butler, Darwin Lynn (Mary) of Perryopolis; a daughter, Cindy Lou (Richard) Fraer of Avella; granddaughters Erin Elizabeth (Eric) McAdams, Rachel Leeann (Jonathan) Smith, Natalie Marie (Mike) Hancher, Valerie Ann Fraer; stepgrandsons Kent Rodahaver and Keith Fike; four stepgrandchildren; and four great-grandsons.

Her only brother, Samuel M. Kraeer, who was also a farmer, proceeded her in death.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved