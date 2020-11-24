Esther Annetta Kraeer Krajacic died unexpectedly Sunday morning, November 20, 2020. She was born September 22, 1930, to Thomas M. and Elizabeth Carter Kraeer in Cross Creek.

After graduating from Hickory High School in 1949, she worked for Dr. Angelo J. Spanogeans, M.D.

Esther married Michael A. Krajacic August 25, 1951, in the Cross Creek Presbyterian Church.

After marrying and moving to the Krajacic Family Farm, she became a full time farmer's wife. She had the privilege of being a happy stay-at-home mom and housewife. She also enjoyed hosting many hayrides and bonfires at their farm in the fall for many churches.

Esther belonged to Gideons International and was a member of Fellowship of Christian Farmers International and Upper St. Clair Christian & Missionary Alliance Church.

Surviving are her sons, the Reverend Dr. Dennis Lee (Connie) of Butler, Darwin Lynn (Mary) of Perryopolis; a daughter, Cindy Lou (Richard) Fraer of Avella; granddaughters Erin Elizabeth (Eric) McAdams, Rachel Leeann (Jonathan) Smith, Natalie Marie (Mike) Hancher, Valerie Ann Fraer; stepgrandsons Kent Rodahaver and Keith Fike; four stepgrandchildren; and four great-grandsons.

Her only brother, Samuel M. Kraeer, who was also a farmer, proceeded her in death.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

