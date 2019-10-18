Esther Ellen Capenos Davis, 81, of Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Sarah Alles Capenos.

Esther graduated from Trinity High School in 1955. She began her career with Bell Telephone, worked many years in the glass industry and retired from The Whirlpool Corporation.

Esther loved all animals and was always rescuing strays. Throughout her life she had a menagerie of pets including sheep, a fox, goats, turkeys and even a handicapped opossum to go along with the cats and dogs. She followed the Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Penguins!

Esther is survived by her son, David (Ginger Wallace) Davis of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren Sarah (Rudy) Renko, also of Lancaster, Melissa (Lauren) Foster of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Ben (Jessica) Davis, Elizabeth Davis of Lancaster, Ohio, Joshua (Samantha Scott) Wise of Washington and Megan Wise (Brittany Moss) of Bentleyville; great-grandchildren Ryan and Alexis Renko; and brothers Fred Capenos (Aleta Grubish), Edward (Marie) Capenos and Roy (Susie) Capenos.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Davis; daughter Sally Wise and brother Jack Capenos.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at The Ramada Inn, 1170 West Chestnut Street, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations in Esther's name to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.