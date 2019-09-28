Esther L. Zacour, 94, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Born October 1, 1924, in Canonsburg, she was a loving daughter of the late John and Julia Hook; beloved wife of the late Andrew Zacour; wonderful Mom of Carol (Gerry) Winkleman, Andrea McCabe and Robert (Jamie) Zacour; cherished grandmother of Theresa Winkleman, Jennafer McCabe and Rachel Zacour; adored great-grandmother of Coral; dear sister of the late Marion Mamrack and Bill Hook; also survived by nieces and nephews.

Her wit, her style, her culinary skills, her counted cross stitch masterpieces and her generous ways will live on with those who knew and loved her. She enjoyed playing cards with long time friends, crossword puzzles and being with her family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service Tuesday, October 1, at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at mda.org.

