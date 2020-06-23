Esther Mae Wilson, 84, of McDonald, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born October 12, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul Nation and the late Birdella Nettie Emerick Stitsel.

Esther was a retired nurse's aide.

She enjoyed flowers, baking and cooking, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Lisa (Richard) Wilson of McDonald; two sons, Tom (Pauline) Wilson and Marty (Sandra) Malesky, both of Nashville, Ga.; a brother, Harold Nation of Oakdale; a sister, Marlene Salaske of McDonald; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Deceased are two daughters, Tina Wilson Stuckwish and Luann Wilson; a son, John Malesky; and grandson Joey Stuckwish-Wilkinson.

All services are private and under the direction of Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald.