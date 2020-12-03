Esther Marie Heinz, 79, of Canonsburg, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital, where she had been a patient for 12 days. She was a daughter of the late Fred and Eleanor Och Sperling.

She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa (Steve) Yurchak of Carnegie, Lynette (Bob) Kunkle of Canonsburg and Loren (Shae) Heinz of Mahaffey; and siblings Ed, Harry and Dorothy; gramma to Jaci Yurchak, Dana (Aaron) Klavon, Rachel (Ezra) Shapiro, Cassie (Charles) Irwin and Courtney Boyer; great-gramma to Arilyn Irwin, and she was so excited for the arrival of her first great-grandson in January 2021. She really loved her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter, Arilyn. She dearly loved her best friend, her dog Oscar, who passed away many years ago. She then adopted a neighborhood cat named Marilyn Grace, and they became besties.

She loved going to church, music, Western movies, animals and talking to people. xoxo.

There will be no visitation or service.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: ACS Relay For Life – Buccaneers Team, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements entrusted to Leo J. Henney Funeral Home, Carnegie.

www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com