Ethel E. Good Morris, 87, of Ruff Creek, died at 3:12 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, in her home.

She was born Friday, March 4, 1932, in New Mine, a daughter of the late James Good and Mildred "Mid" Kissinger Good.

Mrs. Morris was a 1950 graduate of Jefferson High School. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, crocheting and sewing. Ethel worked as a telephone operator for South Penn Telephone Company in Waynesburg and later as a social worker for Washington County Head Start Health and Social Services. She was a homemaker.

Her husband, H. L. Morris, whom she married on September 12, 1952 in Winchester, Va., died January 6, 2016.

Surviving are two daughters, Faye (Bill) VanDevender of Garards Fort, Rita (David) Martin, of Ruff Creek, PA., 2 Sons:

Rick (Shiella) Morris, of Ruff Creek and Todd (Beth) Morris of Harrisburg; six grandchildren, Susan (Bryan) Russell, Kelley Morris, Samantha (Tyler) Shorter, Benjamin Morris, Kay Morris and Sara Jessica Morris; eight great-grandchildren, Tom and his wife Nicole, Jim, Jacob, Zach, Matt, Nate, Mike and Joel; one sister, Ruth Jane McCollum of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is one daughter, Rose Lee Morris, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, with the Rev. David Earnest officiating. Burial will be in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.

