Ethel L. Ross, 91, of Carmichaels, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in her home.

She was born February 20, 1929, in LaSalle, Ill., a daughter of the late Chester and Stella Jones Schumaker.

Mrs. Ross attended Cumberland Township High School and was a member of the Carmichaels First United Methodist Church, Carmichaels, where she was active with the United Methodist Women, the ACTS shop and Shut-in Ministries program. She started her career off working as a waitress at Grooms Dairy Bar and later as a receptionist for Drs. Jack and Miller. Mrs. Ross and her husband lived in Carmichaels until they settled around Washington, D.C., where she worked and retired from the Surveying Department of Public Works. Upon retirement they moved back home to Carmichaels. She and her husband loved to travel, especially going to Israel and Russia several times.

On March 11, 1946, she married Wilbur Allan Ross, who died June 24, 2019.

Surviving are two sons, Richard A. Ross and his wife Diana and Gerald S. "Jerry" Ross and his wife Linda, both of Carmichaels; a daughter, Deborah Baltier of Tucson, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Jerry Ros, Jr. and his wife Kristy, Kimberly Lawrence and her husband Dave, Chylene Loar and her husband Smoke and Kathy Zacoi; five great-grandchildren, Austin and Sydnee Loar, Stephen and Emily Zacoi and Alex Lawrence; five brothers, Jim Schumaker and his wife Louise of Las Vegas, Nev., Richard Schumaker and his wife Maggie of Youngstown, Ohio, Dale Schumaker of Toledo, Ohio, Wayne Schumaker and his spouse Mike of River Ridge, La. and Chester Schumaker Jr. and his wife Georgianna of Youngstown, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a son-in-law, Michael Baltier; a brother, Ronald Schumaker; and four sisters, Betty Berger, Barbara Myers, Yvonne Mower and Cecil Chidester.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Yoskovich Funeral Home, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to: Methodist Women c/o Carmichaels First United Methodist Church, 104 West South Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320.

