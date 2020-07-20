Ethel M. "Peat" Shriver, 80, of Claysville, went to be with Jesus at 12:35 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020.

She was born January 13, 1940, in Donegal Township, Claysville, a daughter of the late Roy and Sarah Emna Cunningham Butterfield and had been a resident of the Claysville area all her life.

Mrs. Shriver was a member of the Taylorstown Christian Church and was associated with the WSCC at the church, and was a 1959 graduate of the former Claysville High School.

She was an employee of the former Brockway Glass Plant in Washington, was also the co-owner, with her late husband, of the former Miller Sunoco service station in Claysville from 1968 to 1975 and was last employed for 26 ½ years as a school bus driver with Swarts Buses in the McGuffey School District prior to retiring in 2002.

Mrs. Shriver and her late husband were the principal grounds keepers for the Taylorstown soccer fields for several years and assisted on the Schwartzer farms.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending grandchildren activities, bingo, camping, going to the casino, square dancing and needlepoint as long as her health permitted.

On October 15, 1960 she married Donald Shriver who died December 13, 2011.

Surviving are three children, Janet Marie McFall and Don Alan (Lisa) Shriver, both of Washington, and Darla Hancher of Claysville with whom she shared a home since August 2018; six grandchildren, John, Jackie, Kylie (Dominic), Kaleb, Braidon and Dustin; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth "Butch" Butterfield of Washington and Jack (Leona) Butterfield of Avella; a sister, Wilma "Sis" Dillon of Claysville; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to her husband and parents are a granddaughter, Jennifer McFall; and a brother, Leroy "Buck" Butterfield.

Friends and family will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Taylorstown Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, with Rev. Betty Riecks officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens Memorial Park in McMurray.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Amedisys Hospice or the Taylorstown Christian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, Rogersville.

Face masks will be required during the viewing and funeral service under CDC guidelines.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.