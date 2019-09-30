Ethel Mae Johnson Herrington, 84, of Center Township, formerly of Waynesburg, went to be with the Lord at 3:39 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the home of her daughter Gwen after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

She was born Monday, December 31, 1934, in Perry Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Orris Johnson and Edith Franks Johnson.

Mrs. Herrington resided for 28 years in the Bonar Apartments in Waynesburg, where she was very content and happy, the present owners going over and above to see that she was safe and cared for. In 2016, due to declining health, she moved in with her daughter Gwen and family of Rogersville.

She was a graduate of Point Marion High School.

Mrs. Herrington attended and was baptized at Bobtown Methodist Church. Ethel was also affiliated with Kirby United Methodist Church and the First Baptist Church of Waynesburg.

She was employed by Greenway Manufacturing Company for 23 years and more recently for Community Action, of Waynesburg, and TRPIL.

Ethel will be remembered as an excellent wife, mother, grandmother (Nanny Great) and friend. She had a card ministry, and rarely forgot special events or birthdays.

Her husband of 46 years, Charles W. Herrington, whom she married October 7, 1951, died March 13, 1997.

Surviving are two daughters, Gwen (Bill) Cross of Rogersville and Jan Morton of Waynesburg. She also leaves behind 13 beloved grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are two sons, Randy and Gregg Herrington; a sister, Linda Beal; and five brothers, Wesley, Orris, Terry, Gary and Ray Johnson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, with her grandson Pastor Craig Cross officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Information is online at www.milliken-throck mortonfh.com.