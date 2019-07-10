Etta Millicent Grice Johnson, 88, of Washington, died Monday, July 8, 2019, in Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born September 21, 1930, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late John Edwin Grice and Margaret Henrici Grice.

Millicent was a graduate of Washington High School and Hanesmann's School of Nursing in Philadelphia.

She worked at Washington Hospital as a registered nurse for 10 years.

Millicent enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.

She was a member of Grace Brethren Church in Pancake, where she spent countless hours volunteering. Her faith was very important to her.

On January 3, 1959, she married Thomas Wylie Johnson, who died June 18, 2015.

Surviving are her children, James A. (Kathy) Johnson of Washington, Sheri Scears of Washington and Susan (Terry) Gray of Ontario, Canada; seven grandchildren, Jason, Jocelyn, Annet, Miriam, Liana, Hunter and Luke; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two brothers, Donald and John Grice, and son-in-law Charles Scears.

All services are private and entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial donations can be made to Child Evangelism Outreach, 1654 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.