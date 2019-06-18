Eugene Bruno "Geno" Sicchitano, 89, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in his home at Strabane Trails in Washington.

He was born October 12, 1929, in Bentleyville, a son of Bruno A. and Eleanor H. Switz Sicchitano.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.

Mr. Sicchitano was an insurance underwriter for many years, until 1969, and after his father's death, he took over his father's insurance and real estate business in Bentleyville.

A big Pittsburgh sports fan, he loved going to Steelers, Penguins and Pirates games with his dad and brother Butch. He passed on his love of sports to his children and grandchildren, who often watched and listened to games with him.

Geno was married to Anita Brovey Sicchitano, who died March 28, 2019.

Surviving are his children, Renee of Glen Burnie, Md., Scott (Tracy) of Cumming, Ga., Todd (Karen) of Washington and Kristy of Greenville; grandchildren Ian Cherok (Ashley), Bryan Cherok (Leslie) and Dawn, Scott Jr., Ryan and Alyssa Sicchitano; and six great-grandchildren.

Deceased are brothers Marvin "Butch" Sicchitano and Kenneth Sicchitano.

A private committal service was held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mario Lemieux Foundation, Two Chatham Center, Suite 1661, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, www.mariolemieux.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.

To leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.