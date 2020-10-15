1/1
Eugene F. Yoest
1928 - 2020
Eugene F. "Whitey" Yoest, 91, of Washington, formerly of South Park, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

He was born November 3, 1928 in Pittsburgh, a son of Adam and Elisabeth Mihlfried Yoest.

Mr. Yoest was a 1946 graduate of St. Justin's High School in Pittsburgh.

Gene worked as a field supervisor and instructor for Bell Telephone in Pittsburgh for 37 years, retiring in 1985.

He was a member of St. Oscar Romero Parish and worshiped at the Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church and formerly belonged to Nativity Parish in South Park where he had served as a canter and sang in the choir.

On September 26, 1953, he married Joan Soracco who passed away May 8, 2012.

Surviving are a son, Christopher Yoest and his wife Maria of Claysville; three grandchildren, Ryan Yoest (Michelle), Erin Yoest and Evan Yoest (Jessica); two great-grandchildren, Blake Jamison and Mason Yoest; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, October 16, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike Street, Meadow Lands, PA 15340. Interment is private in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

Everyone is asked to meet at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
