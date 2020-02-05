Eugene G. Pomykala, 73, of Washington, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Manor Care, McMurray.

He was born July 10, 1946, in Washington, a son of the late George and Mary Koller Pomykala.

Eugene was a member of Washington Presbyterian Church, PCA.

He was a 1964 graduate of Trinity High School.

In 2011, he retired from Precision Marshall Steel, where he worked as a machinist.

Eugene enjoyed fishing and was an avid golfer. He loved watching sports, especially when his grandchildren were playing. He also coached baseball at Washington Park for a number of years.

On June 27, 1970, in Glencoe, Ohio, he married the love of his life, Arlene Clark, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Brian (Gina) Pomykala and Bradley Pomykala, both of Washington; a daughter, Renee (Michael) Susko of Houston; a brother, John William (Sue) Pomykala of Washington; a sister, Joann (Louis) Marriner of Washington; eight grandchildren, Clarence, Minna, Samuel, Attalie, James and Leanna Pomykala, and Kaleb and Madison Susko; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, George Pomykala.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 5 p.m., the hour of services, Saturday, February 8, in Washington Presbyterian Church, PCA, 100 Humbert Lane, Washington. All other services are private.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Washington Presbyterian Church, PCA, or the .

