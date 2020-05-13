Eugene Gass Painter, 104, of Washington, formerly of Independence, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Southmont Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.He was born June 12, 1915, in Independence, the eldest son of the late Asa Manchester and Mamie Eliza Brierley Painter.Mr. Painter was a 1932 graduate of Avella High School and attended the University of Cincinnati. For 30 years he worked for several manufacturing companies as a production control specialist.Mr. Painter was a great-grandson of Patrick Gass of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, a member of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation and participated in many activities and reenactments of the Lewis and Clark Expedition of historical information.He was a director of the Washington County Conservation District for 21 years and was the chairman for 16 years. Mr. Painter was a member of the George Washington Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution. He was active in Independence Township politics and served as auditor for 21 years. He was a member of the A.D. White Research Society, Fort Vance Historical Society and was a former member of the Avella School Board.In the mid-1960s he worked with brothers, Albert and Delvin Miller to prepare Meadowcroft Historic Village for its opening to the public; and in 1967 he and his two sons took over the family ancestral farm and operated a dairy farm until retiring in 1995.Gene was a lifelong member of Lower Buffalo Presbyterian Church where he was a Sunday school teacher and a church Trustee-Elder and Clerk of Session.He was a 38 year member and past Master of Richard Vaux Lodge No 454, a Past District Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania and a 32nd Degree Mason of Scottish and York Rite bodies.Mr. Painter was a 63 year member of Independence Grange No. 179 and later at Buffalo Grange No. 1523.On February 25, 1939, he was united in marriage to his wife of 60 years, Shirley Estelle Flaherty, who passed into eternity on March 16, 1999.Gene and Shirley had four children; two daughters, Sue (James) Strunk and Nancy Painter, both of McKees Rocks; a son, Eugene G. (Edythe) Painter Jr. of Washington; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Painter of Avella; also surviving are 12 grandchildren, James, Vernon, Carolyn, Crawford, Benjamin, Phebe, Nancy Sue, Eugene, Jennifer, Katie and Rachel; 16 great-grandchildren, Nicole, Colleen, Keith, Kevin, Reagan, Drew, Vanessa, Harriet, Christopher, Margaret, Asa, Everett, Emma, Maximillian, Meghan and Lillian.Deceased, in addition to his wife Shirley and his parents, are a son, Stanley Painter; his second wife, Rita McVay Miller, whom he married on November 27, 1999 who passed away in 2014; his siblings, Hilma, Mildred, Lillian, Gertrude, Herbert, Mary Louise and Clifford.A private burial will be held in Independence Cemetery, Avella.A public memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Presbyterian SeniorCare Foundation, 835 South Main Street, Washington, PA 15301 or Masonic Charities Fund, Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, www.masoniccharitiespa.org/donate-now.Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 13, 2020.