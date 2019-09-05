Eugene H. "Jay" Fender Jr., 69, of Bulger, Smith Township, died Monday, August 19, 2019.

He was born March 29, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Eugene H. Fender Sr. and Rosemary Teed Fender.

Mr. Fender was an iron worker foreman with Local Union 16 and Union 3. He enjoyed fishing in Erie with his friends and working at his house.

Surviving are his wife, Christina Beckett Fender of Bulger; son Jeremy (Francesca) Fender of Wash. and daughter Marida Fender of Calif; stepchildren Kristi Camp of W.Va. and Chad Stroud of Burgettstown.

He is also survived by grandchildren Robert Jr., Ja'Vaugna, Carson, Josephine and Landyn.

He was preceded in death by three brothers.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, September 7, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, 724-796-3301.

Private inurnment will follow in Center Cemetery, Midway.

