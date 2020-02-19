Eugene J. Hammell Sr., 91, of Canonsburg, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, in TownView Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg, after a brief illness.

He was born in Homestead August 1, 1928, a son of John and Helen Hammell.

He attended Homestead High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951, serving in various U.S. bases, including 10 months in Germany, until being honorably discharged in 1952.

He met the love of his life, Frances, and they were married in June 1956.

He was employed at Mesta Machine Co., Homestead, for more than three decades. In retirement, he was employed part time in outside operations at The Club at Nevillewood, where he continued to accumulate friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Frances, who died in 2006 after 49 years of marriage. He was lonely and broken-hearted over the last 14 years.

Surviving are his son, Eugene J. Hammell, MD, (Kristie); four granddaughters, Lauren Hammell, D.O., Elizabeth (Evan) Henrich, Stephanie Hammell, RN, (fiance Kyle Kirkpatrick) and Claire Hammell; and a daughter, Connie Hammell. He is also survived by his brother, John (Judy) Hammell, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was able to spend Christmas 2019 with his loving family, along with their three favorite dogs.

All of Eugene's special caregivers provided kindhearted, compassionate care for Pap since New Year's Eve.

Visitation will be from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, Peters Township. Funeral services, presided by the Rev. George DeVille in Holy Rosary Parish in Muse, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22. Internment along with military honors will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 718 Hazelwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, following the Mass. There will be a reception at The Club at Nevillewood to follow.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in honor of Eugene to: Dr. Gertrude A. Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507-1899. This organization provides locally-based exemplary care of mentally challenged individuals in small private group homes, including Eugene's daughter for more than 17 years. Their tireless, compassionate employees truly exemplify the best qualities available in caring for handicapped individuals.