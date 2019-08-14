Eugene Krill, 90, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Monongahela and Belle Vernon, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019.

He was born July 17, 1929, in Belle Vernon, and was a 1947 graduate of Rostraver High School.

He attended the University of Pittsburgh and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Gene retired from Combustion Engineering in 1986, where he worked as a pattern maker.

He is survived by his wife, Amelia F. Krill; his two sons, Gregory E. Krill, M.D., and Jeffrey P. Krill, O.D.; his three grandchildren, Andrew Krill, Sarah Krill-Bills and Sasha Krill; and his great-grandson, Cody Krill.

Deceased are his parents, Martha and Michael Krill, and brothers Joseph and Clement Krill.

Gene enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.

Interment will take place in Sarasota Military Cemetery at a later date.