Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene P. Koskoski.

Eugene P. Koskoski, 79, of Finleyville, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home.

He was born June 16, 1939 in North Charleroi; a son of Stephen and Helen Kasprzyk Koskoski.

Mr. Koskoski was retired as a machinist with Minotti Corporation in Pittsburgh.

He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Loyal Order of Moose 172 and American Legion Post 613, all in Finleyville.

Surviving is a daughter, Teresa Day (Michael) of North Fayette Township; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a daughter, Karin Koskoski; and a half-brother, Stephen Koskoski.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, March 21, at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue in Finleyville. Private interment will be held in Finleyville Cemetery. Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.