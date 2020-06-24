Eugene T. George, 72, of Canonsburg, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was a son of the late Ralph and Violet George.

He was the beloved husband of Joyce George; loving father of Andrea (Joe) Castle, Heather (Ryan) Kennedy and Meredith (Brian) Wisser; proud Pop-Pop of Grace, Sabrina, Jacob and Lilly; and brother of Ralph (Gwen) George. He is also survived by a host of cherished friends and neighbors.

Gene was an avid hobbyist. He was an active member of the Washington County Model Aviation Association. He enjoyed playing pinball with his sons-in-law; he was a member of the Canonsburg Pickleball Club. He also golfed, bowled and played slot cars in his free time. He traveled the world with his wife of 47 years.

Gene is an Air Force Vietnam veteran.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, in Beinhauer Family Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clair Hospital Foundation, www.stclair.org.