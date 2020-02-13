Eugene T. Huey, 68, of Midway, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born December 2, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Lyndale and Lucille Rizzo Huey.

Mr. Huey worked as a machinist for Hall Industries on the South Side of Pittsburgh and then B&H Industries in Mt. Oliver.

He was passionate about comic books and enjoyed fixing cars, riding dirt bikes and fishing.

On June 18, 2013, he married Janis Faingnaert, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Michael (Jen) Huey of McDonald and Daniel Zack of Midway; two daughters, Beth Anne Huey of Pittsburgh and Laura Huey of Midway; a brother, Dave (wife Jan) Huey of Imperial; three grandchildren, Kailyn Coughenour, Nick Huey and Lucas Johnson; and a great-granddaughter, Jordyn Kramer.

Deceased are two brothers, William and Robert Huey.

Arrangements are under the care of Nation Funeral Home Inc., McDonald. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a .