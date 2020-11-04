Eunice Carter, 88, of Washington, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Transitions Health Care.

She was born November 1, 1932, in Washington, a daughter of the late Merritt Cook and Belle Payne Cook.

Ms. Carter was a 1951 graduate of Trinity High School. Prior to retiring, she worked as a secretary for Trinity Area School District for more than 30 years.

Her favorite things were family, friends and sports. She loved her family, children and grandchildren, was an avid sports fan, especially of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates, and enjoyed taking trips with friends.

In addition, she was a voracious reader.

Surviving are four children, Thomas (Glenna) Carter of Houston, Diane (Greg) Winkelman of Washington, Scott (Melissa) Carter of Harrisburg and Julie (Bernard "Chris") Chistensen of Butler; 13 grandchildren, Joshua Carter, Christopher Carter, Danielle Winkelman, Erin (Rob) McBeth, Keith (Joey) Winkelman, Eric Winkelman, Hannah Winkelman, Matthew (Caitlin) Good, Lauren Good, Madison Carter, Savannah Carter, Emily Christensen, and Amy Christensen; five great-grandchildren, Bryson Carter, Blaze Carter, Brayden Carter, Mila Christensen, and Oliver Winkelman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are 11 brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, in The Rock Youth Center of Central Assembly of God, with Pastor Michael Roach officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Avenue, #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Arrangements were entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

