Eva L. Fawcett, 97, of Washington, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born September 18, 1922, in Cameron, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Gump Siburt.

Eva attended West Washington United Methodist Church.

She was a graduate of Washington High School and worked as a waitress at Donut Connection.

Eva was known to be a good cook and an immaculate housekeeper. In her free time she enjoyed word puzzles and watching television, especially "Jeopardy."

Surviving are three daughters, Barbara (Floyd) Thomas of Washington, Judy (Tom) Humphreys of Washington and Sandra (Dan) Thomas of Port Charlotte, Fla.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her first husband, Richard E. Wagner; her second husband, Howard H. Fawcett; a brother; and five sisters.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, with the Rev. James Kimmel officiating. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to West Washington United Methodist Church, 625 Fayette Street, Washington.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.