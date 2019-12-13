Eva Lynn Komovic Shade, 67, of Corry, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after a brief illness.

She was born November 6, 1952, a daughter of the late Victor and Hilda Dailey Komovic of Meadowlands.

Eve graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School Class of 1970. She worked for a short time waitressing and at the former Erie Plastics in Corry until she quit to take care of her family. Eve eventually went back to work, and worked more than 20 years at the Corry Manor HCF Nursing Home as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

She enjoyed reading, traveling, watching game shows, spending time with her cats, friends and family, but her true enjoyment came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Eve is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Bruce) Allen of Spartansburg; son Les Shade of Corry; two granddaughters, Brianna Still and Katelynn Shade, both of Corry; and grandson Matthew Allen and his fiance, Samantha Helmer-Allyn of Altoona; and great-granddaughter Aubrey Leofsky of Corry; a sister, Kathie (Thomas) Whitfield of Washington; and a brother, Karl (Debbie) Komovic of Las Vegas, Nev.

No funeral services will be held.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, 607 W. Smith Street, Corry, PA 16407, with Pastor Daniel R. McEldowney officiating.

In memory of Eve, donations can be made to Village Friends, 45 E. Washington Street, Corry, PA 16407; or one's choice of an animal shelter.