Evelyn Blanche Cunningham Burger, 98, of Fallowfield Township, Charleroi, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at The Residence at Hilltop.

She was born April 4, 1921, in Belle Vernon, to George and Josephine Blackburn Cunningham.

Evelyn attended Rostraver High School and beauty school and worked as a hairdresser for many years. She later worked at Charleroi Elementary School as a lunch assistant.

The family moved to Fallowfield Township, where she called home for over 75 years.

On November 22, 1945, she married her late husband George J. Burger, who died in 1987.

They built their home together and raised two daughters, Joanne and Shirley. She was loved by her grandchildren, Justin and his wife Jen, Jared and Jordan Bular, Shannon Burger Bear and Rebecca and her husband Tony; great-grandchildren Anna and Sam; along with many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by two sisters, Hazel Micheli and Florence Cunningham, and three brothers Jess, Lloyd and Roy Cunningham.

Evelyn love doing crafts, planting flowers, puzzles, playing cards (500 rummy) and especially bingo.

She always enjoyed helping at her church, Grace Methodist of Coal Center, on many events. Blessings to all who knew her loving smile.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, August 29, at Grace United Methodist Church, 420 California Drive, Coal Center, with Pastor Ken Custer officiating. A procession will follow to Belle Vernon Cemetery for a committal service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or The Residence at Hilltop, 210 Route 837, Monongahela, PA 15063. Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message and share photos.