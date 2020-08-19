A kind, generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Evelyn Carol Wilson Stack died peacefully at her home in Centennial, Colo., at the age of 86, surrounded by her adoring family members.

She was born in Houston July 3, 1934, to parents James Howard Wilson and Frances Cook Wilson, who have preceded her in death, along with her brother, James H. Wilson.

Surviving is her sister, Patti (Larry) Tripp of New Milford, Conn., and sister-in-law Marlene Zullo Wilson of Washington.

Carol graduated from Washington High School in 1952 and married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Stack, who survives her after 68 years of a loving and meaningful marriage. Nothing was more important to her than her family, whom she cherished to her dying day.

Also surviving are her four loving children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Chris (Ronny) Enas of Indianapolis, Ind., Cindy (Kim) Herzfeldt of Aurora, Colo., David Stack of Poulsbo, Wash., and Linda (Tim) Triche of Sugar Land, Texas; grand and great-grandchildren, Aaron (Megan) Enas with Benjamin, Elizabeth, and Katherine of Fishers, Ind.; Timmy (Sarah) Enas with Alex, Collin and Kinsley of Mt. Airy, Md., Brian and Kelly Herzfeldt of Aurora, Samantha (Collin) Triche Young of Sugar Land and Melanie Triche of Salt Lake City, Utah. She also has numerous nieces and nephews that she loved as well.

Elevation Home Health & Hospice provided exceptional care to Carol and her family.

A family memorial service was held Monday, August 17, in Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, and her ashes will be scattered in the glorious Colorado mountains at a later date.