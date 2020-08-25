Evelyn Fox Delaney, 89, of Mt. Morris, passed peacefully, in her home, Monday, August 24, 2020. Evelyn was born March 25, 1931, in Mt. Morris, the only child of Raymond and Esther Graves Fox.

Evelyn was a graduate of Mt. Morris High School and the Morgantown Business School. She worked in the clerical department at Fox Ford, was treasurer for the Mt. Morris United Methodist Church, where she was a lifetime member and taught Sunday school, played the piano and was a member of the United Methodist Women.

Ms. Evelyn was also a member of the Mt. Morris Volunteer Fire Department, Company 18, Ladies Auxiliary.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Brian "Doug" Delaney (Terry Runyan) of Morgantown; sisters-in-law Alfreda, Dora Mae, Annabelle and Vicky; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Rex Delaney; her parents, Raymond and Esther Fox; four brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, and from noon until the 1 p.m. hour of service, with Pastor Jacob Judy officiating, Wednesday, August 26, in the Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home, 10 South High Street, Morgantown, WV 26501. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Evelyn to the Mt. Morris United Methodist Church, c/o Johnette Lemley, 113 Euclid Avenue, Mt. Morris, PA 15349.

Under current mandates, masks and social distancing will be required.

Amedisys Hospice and especially nurse Hope and her full-time caregiver, Lisa Lewis provided exceptional care to Evelyn.

Condolences may be offered at www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com.