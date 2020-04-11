Evelyn L. Wilkins Rose, 86, of Mt. Morris, died at 6:55 a.m., Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born Thursday, May 18, 1933, in Jere, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arch S. "Bud" Wilkins and Lena Davis Wilkins.

Mrs. Rose was a member of the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall, Morgantown congregation. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Albert Rose Jr. whom she married September 3, 1948.

Also surviving are two sons, Larry G. Rose and his wife Charlotte of Mt. Morris and Ronald A. Rose and his wife Patty of Waynesburg; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Huggins of Davistown and Jean Neer of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.; one brother, Ray Wilkins of Fairfield, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Maxine Turner and Mary Ellen Kerns; three brothers, Arch "Bud" Wilkins, Lawrence "Buck" Wilkins and Charles Wilkins, who died in infancy.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be private at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Mt. Morris. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.