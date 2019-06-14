Evelyn Louise Main Bosnok (1924 - 2019)
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Evelyn Louise Main Bosnok, 94, of Warwood, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

She was born November 15, 1924, in West Alexander, to the late Ellsworth and Carrie Evelyn Craig Main.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank John Bosnok, in 1974; infant son John Anthony; brothers Glenn and Edward Main; nephews Willie Wallce, John Main and an infant nephew; and brother-in-law Robert H. Davis.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Davis; nieces and nephews Evelyn Birch (Joe "Dane"), Barbara Wallace, Linda Burgdolt (Fred) and James "Jimmy" Main (Marty); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m., the time of service, Friday, June 14, in Kepner Funeral Homes, 166 Kruger Street, Wheeling, W.Va., 304-242-2311, with Pastor Tim Spence officiating.

Contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Nursing Home, 159 Edgington Lane, Wheeling.

To leave condolences, visit www.kepnerfuneral.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on June 14, 2019
