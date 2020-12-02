Evelyn M. Staley-Hogan, beloved sister and aunt, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 73.

She was born September 5, 1947, in Washington, a daughter of the late Luverna and Raymond Staley.

Evelyn is survived by her brother, Kerry Staley (Peggy); her sister, Beverly Scott; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Staley; and her parents, Luverna Elliot-Staley and Raymond Staley.

Evelyn was a member of the 1965 class of Canon-McMillan High School. She spent much of her life in the business sector managing a variety of well known establishment's including the Claysville Hotel. She adored her pets and in the later half of her life, enjoyed sitting outside with her friends at the Bentleyville County Home. She will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones.

Due to Covid-19, the family will not be holding any public services.