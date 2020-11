Evelyn Marie Belovich, 101, of Coal Center, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

She was born February 26, 1919, to the late John and Margaret Hyatt Wright.

Evelyn was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Belovich; son Raymond.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Peggy Kowalczk and husband Richard.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 22, and until 11 a.m., the time of services, Monday, November 23, in Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with Pastor Ken Custer officiating. Entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park.

