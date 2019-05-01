Employed at Washington hospital/ Brockway glass/ Barber/ beautician

Evelyn Marie Carrescia, 91, of Washington, was taken to her Father's house in heaven Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Paulin Personal Care home, McDonald.

She was born May 18, 1927, in Washington, a daughter of the late Albert "Sharky" and Anna Lombardi Carrescia.

Ms. Carrescia was a graduate of Washington High School, Fal Beauty Academy, Canonsburg and Pittsburgh Barber School.

Ms. Carrescia was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Women's Auxiliary, Canonsburg, and American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 Women's Auxiliary, Washington. She was also very involved in the Washington Hospital Hospice Phone-a-Thons. She was an avid member of several dartball teams and bowling leagues. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church Choir.

Ms. Carrescia enjoyed watching nostalgic movies and dancing. She also loved having family pets and going to the horse stables with her family to feed and groom the horses. Ms. Carrescia was very involved and active in her niece's children's lives. She was a very generous, kind and loving person and will be sadly missed.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Washington Hospital in the operating room and escort departments and was the proprietor of Evelyn's barbershop in Canonsburg. She also worked at Brockway Glass for the majority of her working career.

She was a former member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Washington, and was currently a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Canonsburg.

Surviving are eight nieces and nephews, Eva Ann (John) Bruno of Canonsburg, Barb (Larry) Stultz of Washington, Louis J. "Louie" (Lois Williams) Warco Jr. of Plano, Texas, John DeYenno of Philadelphia, Lori (Larry Guinta) Frantzve of Scottsdale, Ariz., Deborah (Stephen) Fisher, Patrick (Diane) Abbas and Rita (Mark) McCormack of Cincinatti, Ohio; many grand-nephews and nieces and some grand-grand-nephews and nieces.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a brother, Frank Carrescia; three sisters, Angeline Abbas, Josephine DiYenno and Rose Warco; and two nephews, Frank Warco and Francis DeYenno.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, supervisor/owner, Darla A. Tripoli, LFD, where departing prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, with the Rev. John Batykefer as celebrant. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

