Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Marie DeBee.

Evelyn Marie DeBee, 94, of Washington, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Butler.

Prior to moving to Washington, she resided in East Liverpool, Canonsburg and Houston.

She was born August 12, 1924, in Chester, a daughter of the late Clyde Earl and Madora S. McGaffic.

Ms. DeBee attended The Holiness Gospel Way Church of Canonsburg. She was a Protestant by faith.

She was last employed as a bundler and die cut stripper for Grief Bro's Corrugated Box Plant from 1970 to 1985.

Before working for Grief Brothers, she was employed by East Liverpool City Hospital and Homer Laughlin China Company.

Ms. DeBee was an inactive member of the American Legion Post 175 and a former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 in Canonsburg.

On December 7, 1942, she married Edgar Austin DeBee of Newell, W.Va., who passed away August 18, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, George Robert McGaffic and Glenn Clyde McGaffic.

Surviving are two sons, Wayne E. DeBee and William "Bill" DeBee, both of Washington; daughter Marie Elaine Bosworth of New Castle; brother Allen Edwin McGaffic of East Liverpool; and sisters Norma M. Fry, Betty R. James and Karen N. Taylor, all of East Liverpool. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Edgar Allen DeBee, Wayne Edgar DeBee Jr., Waynette Marie Neason, Susan Elaine Miles, Diane Marie Bosworth, Steven Jacob Bosworth, Christine Marie DeBee, Tammy Lynn Debee, Bruce Wayne DeBee and William Matthew DeBee, and many great-grandchildren.

The Rev. John Frazer will celebrate Evelyn's life at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, in Arner Funeral Chapel, Chester, W.Va. Interment will follow in Locust Hill Cemetery, Chester. Friends may visit with the family two hours prior to the services, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.