Evelyn Marraccini Caloccia, 80, of New Eagle, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born June 16, 1938, in Gallatin, she was a daughter of Nello Marraccini and Dena Juliani Marraccini-Reale.

Evelyn was a 1956 graduate of Monongahela High School and for over 20 years was the tax collector for New Eagle Borough.

A member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish (former St. Anthony Church) in Monongahela, for many years she was a devoted supporter and booster of the former Mon-Valley Catholic High School. Known for her specialty foods and meatballs, Evelyn will be missed by her friends in the monthly card club.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Juliann and Leonard Romasco of New Eagle; three grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic and Maria Romasco; her brother, Gene and wife JoAnn Marraccini of New Eagle; her lifelong friend, JoAnne Rosini of Monongahela; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank F. "Cal" "Sonny" Caloccia, who died September 19, 2017; a stepfather, Mario Reale; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Fred and Regina Ambrose.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, where blessing prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Damien of Molokai Parish, Monongahela, con-celebrated by Father Kevin Domink and Father William Terza. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township.