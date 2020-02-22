Evelyn Resnik, 93, of Finleyville, died Friday, February 21, 2020, in Mon Valley Care Center, Carroll Township.

She was born December 24, 1926, in Courtney, a daughter of John and Johanna Kurtik Mrochek.

Mrs. Resnik was a homemaker and member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

She enjoyed collecting recipes and watching cooking shows on television.

Mrs. Resnik was the matriarch of her family and thankful for all that life provided her, a life she lived with a strong sense of kindness, compassion and gratitude.

Surviving are two sons, Dennis Resnik (Pamela) of Elizabeth and Richard A. Resnik (Sue) of Plum Boro; two daughters, Patricia Balliard of Finleyville and Janis Lyons (Dennis) of Rostraver Township; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Richard J. Resnik, who died in May of 1994; and a son-in-law, G. Bennett Balliard.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Sunday, February 23, in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Private interment will be held in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

Memorial contributions can be made to a .

Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.